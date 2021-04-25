Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Shares of FOXA opened at $38.41 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

