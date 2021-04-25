Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,396,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

