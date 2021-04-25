Ouroboros Market Capitalization Tops $103,279.27 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $103,279.27 and $7,570.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00270579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.00 or 0.01032148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.20 or 0.00650192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.36 or 0.99762314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

