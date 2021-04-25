Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of OM opened at $56.24 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock worth $203,523,642.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.