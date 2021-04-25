Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,264 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,167,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 756,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

