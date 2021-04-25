Particl Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $63,396.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.28 or 0.01225620 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,798,634 coins and its circulating supply is 9,777,589 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

