PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

