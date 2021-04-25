PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Acquires 21 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £129.15 ($168.74).

Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £431.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 600.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 593.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. PayPoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790 ($10.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

