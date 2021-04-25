Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.09 Million

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report $78.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.63 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $269.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $587.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.40 million to $640.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 807,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.