Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys 4,881 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Nielsen accounts for about 3.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.21% of Nielsen worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

