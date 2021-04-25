Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 2.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

