Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report $73.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.20 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $356.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $408.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $408.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

PVAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 299,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.64.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.