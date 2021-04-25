Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 605 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $223.71.

