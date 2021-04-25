Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.51 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 553.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $235.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $236.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.