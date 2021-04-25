PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 815,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,786. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

