Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-11% to $3.198-3.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

