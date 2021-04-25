PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Down 15.1% This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $381,335.85 and $661.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003015 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003173 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.00368807 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,656,753 coins and its circulating supply is 44,416,590 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

