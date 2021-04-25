PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.44.

PEP opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

