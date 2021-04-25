Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $42.32.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

