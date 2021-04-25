Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.