Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $106.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.