Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

