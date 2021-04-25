Petrofac’s (POFCY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec lowered shares of Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

