Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $46.18 million and $388,662.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,230.00 or 1.00557084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00134046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002019 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.