Photon Control’s (PHO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Photon Control (TSE:PHO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Photon Control in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Photon Control stock opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$303.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Photon Control has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.98.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

