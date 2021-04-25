PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard Purchases 5,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$293,715.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00.

PHX opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.39. The stock has a market cap of C$166.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.89%.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.