Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNFP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,946 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

