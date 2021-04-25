Piper Sandler Comments on Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $39.64 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $59,925.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 142,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,222 shares of company stock worth $493,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

