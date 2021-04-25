Pirl (PIRL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $209,790.48 and approximately $57.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,548.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.87 or 0.04607359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00455844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $774.51 or 0.01563133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.62 or 0.00727818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.34 or 0.00493143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.16 or 0.00412033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

