Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $332.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.49. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.54 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

