Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 326 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

SYY opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.