Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $31,000 in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $145.27 and a one year high of $188.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average of $176.48.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

