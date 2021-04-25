Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes $37,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Shares of INTU opened at $414.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.58 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.21 and its 200-day moving average is $373.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

