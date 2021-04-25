Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report sales of $7.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.46 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $26.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.11 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.