Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report sales of $7.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.46 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $26.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.11 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

