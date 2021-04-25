Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

PSTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

