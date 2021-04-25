PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Reaches $13.17 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $25,431.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.02 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.96 or 0.07819306 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

