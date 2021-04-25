Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $444.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $444.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.22.

POOL opened at $419.53 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $203.23 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

