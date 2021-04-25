PPD (PPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect PPD to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPD stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last ninety days.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

