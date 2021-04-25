Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.66

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $12.63. Prada shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

PRDSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Prada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Prada alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.