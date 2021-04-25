Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 3.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $28.93. 6,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 165,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,607,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

