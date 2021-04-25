Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

PRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

