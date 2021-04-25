Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 58.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

PRMW opened at $17.01 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

