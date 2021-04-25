Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,610 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

IYR opened at $98.20 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $98.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

