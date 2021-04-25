Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 302,818 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $44.81.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

