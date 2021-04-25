Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 284.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.00 million. On average, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.