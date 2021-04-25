Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,501 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $12,325,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $8,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCYT stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

