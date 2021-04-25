Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $92.03 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -460.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,668 shares of company stock worth $39,375,683 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

