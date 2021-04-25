Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,506 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $35,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

