Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

