Project Inverse Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $566,267.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,139,678.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.01 or 0.10647826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00266513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.76 or 0.00993043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.21 or 1.01759656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.24 or 0.00608644 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.